Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Iceberg wall collapse hurts 3 at Titanic attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Three guests were injured when an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge on Monday, WVLT reported.

All three guests were taken to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown, official said.

The attraction was closed after the incident Monday but reopened on Tuesday, according to its Facebook page.

“Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind,” owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said. “We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld. ... Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends.”

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge allows “passengers” to experience the environment of the Titanic.

The tour is self-guided, allowing visitor to touch a real iceberg, reach their hand into 28-degree water, shovel “coal” and try to stand on a sloping deck, according to the museum’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Deonte Nuckols
Homicide in St. Bernard
Land of Illusion Adventure Park and its water park Aqua Adventures, is located on Thomas Road...
Land of Illusion violated law by operating inflatable without license, state says
Jared M. Ulinski was found dead while on duty at the Findlay post on Saturday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant found dead while on duty
Bruce W. Nixon, 53, was found dead on Jackson Street e in Lincoln Heights.
Deputies ID Lincoln Heights homicide victim, suspect arrested
5-year-old boy murdered on Russell Avenue.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Parma, Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher

Latest News

One person was killed in the accident.
1 killed in Aurora tractor accident
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
More than 110M COVID vaccines sent to 60 countries, US says
This image shows the logo for PepsiCo.
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
Kelly McKinney was hit in Middletown on July 29.
Hit-skip death of Middletown woman ruled accidental