Man with cerebral palsy raising money for nonprofit organization one honk at a time

More than 350 honks were heard on Cooper Road Tuesday.
More than 350 honks were heard on Cooper Road Tuesday.(WXIX)
By Andrea Medina
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A man diagnosed with cerebral palsy is raising money for St. Joseph Home and all it takes to help is a simple honk of the horn.

Jason White’s favorite pastime has always been sitting at a street corner, waving at cars, and getting them to honk, his mom says.

Now, a honk can mean a lot more.

For every honk, $1 will go towards the goal of a $10,000 donation to St. Joseph Home.

The nonprofit St. Joseph Home helps those with complex disabilities and is where Jason attends day programs.

In Blue Ash on Tuesday, more than 350 honks were heard on Cooper Road, the Blue Ash Police Department said.

[Upcoming Honk for Jason locations]

Almost $6,000 has been raised as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If you would like to sponsor a honk for Jason, click here.

