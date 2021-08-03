Man with cerebral palsy raising money for nonprofit organization one honk at a time

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A man diagnosed with cerebral palsy is raising money for St. Joseph Home and all it takes to help is a simple honk of the horn.

Jason White’s favorite pastime has always been sitting at a street corner, waving at cars, and getting them to honk, his mom says.

Now, a honk can mean a lot more.

For every honk, $1 will go towards the goal of a $10,000 donation to St. Joseph Home.

The nonprofit St. Joseph Home helps those with complex disabilities and is where Jason attends day programs.

In Blue Ash on Tuesday, more than 350 honks were heard on Cooper Road, the Blue Ash Police Department said.

Over 350 Honks for Jason on Cooper Road today! Blue Ash PD and Fire came through with lights and sirens and many people donated on the spot to help Jason White raise money for St. Joseph Home. Learn more about Honks for Jason: https://t.co/MA1JWU6p5r and https://t.co/LQzstZuIYV pic.twitter.com/aXCXM0zV9G — Blue Ash Police Dept (@BlueAshPD) August 3, 2021

Almost $6,000 has been raised as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

