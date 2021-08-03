Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Innocence Project says officials wrongfully arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by another person.

It says they locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take powerful medication and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free.

Attorneys representing Joshua Spriestersbach say he somehow got confused for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted over allegedly violating probation on a drug case.

In a petition asking the judge to set the record straight, the Hawaii Innocence Project says no one believed Spriestersbach, not even his public defenders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land of Illusion Adventure Park and its water park Aqua Adventures, is located on Thomas Road...
Land of Illusion violated law by operating inflatable without license, state says
Deonte Nuckols
Homicide in St. Bernard
Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.
Homeowner charged with arson after claiming God told him to set home on fire
The trial gets underway Wednesday for a man accused of brutally attacking a Cincinnati police...
Man sentenced for brutally attacking Cincinnati police officer
Jared M. Ulinski was found dead while on duty at the Findlay post on Saturday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant found dead while on duty

Latest News

A Nelsonville Police Department cruiser and a box truck collided on Tuesday afternoon in a...
Ohio police officer killed in Athens County crash
A shooting in East Price Hill has left a man with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Man seriously injured in shooting near Mt. Echo Park
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing mounting pressure to resign after a New York Attorney...
Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after AG report
Will Morris is accused of road rage and firing his weapon on the Norwood Lateral.
Man accused of road rage, firing gun in Norwood Lateral incident