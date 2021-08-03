Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NB I-75 reopens I-74 after crash

Northbound Interstate 75 is closed at I-74 due to a crash, Cincinnati police say.
Northbound Interstate 75 is closed at I-74 due to a crash, Cincinnati police say.(ODOT)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again at I-74 after a crash closed it earlier this morning.

The crash was reported about 10 a.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit responded.

FOX19 NOW will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deonte Nuckols
Homicide in St. Bernard
Land of Illusion Adventure Park and its water park Aqua Adventures, is located on Thomas Road...
Land of Illusion violated law by operating inflatable without license, state says
Jared M. Ulinski was found dead while on duty at the Findlay post on Saturday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant found dead while on duty
Bruce W. Nixon, 53, was found dead on Jackson Street e in Lincoln Heights.
Deputies ID Lincoln Heights homicide victim, suspect arrested
5-year-old boy murdered on Russell Avenue.
GRAPHIC: ‘I just killed my son after hearing voices,’ Parma, Ohio dad tells 911 dispatcher

Latest News

Land of Illusion Adventure Park and its water park Aqua Adventures, is located on Thomas Road...
Land of Illusion violated law by operating inflatable without license, state says
Northern Kentucky University remains a top-tier higher education institution, receiving Forbes...
NKU will require masks indoors on campus
One person was killed in the accident.
1 killed in Aurora tractor accident
Kelly McKinney was hit in Middletown on July 29.
Hit-skip death of Middletown woman ruled accidental