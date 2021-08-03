NB I-75 reopens I-74 after crash
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again at I-74 after a crash closed it earlier this morning.
The crash was reported about 10 a.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit responded.
FOX19 NOW will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.