NB I-75 reopens I-74 after crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again at I-74 after a crash closed it earlier this morning.

The crash was reported about 10 a.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit responded.

According to @ODOT_Cincinnati, just the right lane is now closed on I-75 North at I-74. @FOX19 — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) August 3, 2021

Seeing quite a back up because of a crash on 75 NB at 74. All NB lanes of 75 are currently closed in that area. Here's a look at traffic near Hopple. @FOX19 https://t.co/p2l695IQHo pic.twitter.com/KnIwYces6E — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) August 3, 2021

The two right lanes are blocked on I-75 North 0.2 miles beyond I-74 (MM: 4) due to a crash. Use caution in the area, and check https://t.co/d4Hx8bS7im for updates. pic.twitter.com/QAh68SZWvx — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) August 3, 2021

UPDATE: I-75 North CLOSED at I-74 because of a crash. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) August 3, 2021

