NKY man charged after investigation into alleged sexual abuse of juvenile

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 32-year-old man is facing a sexual abuse charge following an investigation into claims that he sexually abused a juvenile.

Joshua Goins, of Fort Mitchell, was the subject of the allegation and subsequent investigation in June by Boone County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

The investigation found that Goins masturbated while a juvenile sat right next to him, the sheriff’s office said.

The 32-year-old gave investigators a DNA sample during an interview.

Goins has been incarcerated for a stalking charge since July 17, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, the sexual abuse charge was added on, and his bond is now at $105,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

