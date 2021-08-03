Contests
NKY man charged after investigation into alleged sexual abuse of juvenile

Joshua Goins, 32, of Fort Mitchell, was already in jail facing a stalking charge, according to the sheriff's office.
Joshua Goins, 32, of Fort Mitchell, was already in jail facing a stalking charge, according to the sheriff's office.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 32-year-old man is facing a sexual abuse charge following an investigation into claims that he sexually abused a juvenile.

Joshua Goins, of Fort Mitchell, was the subject of the allegation and subsequent investigation in June by Boone County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

The investigation found that Goins masturbated while a juvenile sat right next to him, the sheriff’s office said.

The 32-year-old gave investigators a DNA sample during an interview.

Goins has been incarcerated for a stalking charge since July 17, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, the sexual abuse charge was added on, and his bond is now at $105,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

