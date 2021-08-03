Preparing for the country’s largest paddling celebration

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Now in its 20th year, Ohio River Paddlefest is Saturday, Aug. 7 and it’s still in a class of its own.

“This is an incredible event. It is the single-largest paddling event in the nation right here in Cincinnati. We have so much paddling available here in Cincinnati, it’s unbelievable. People don’t realize it until they go to other places,” Paddlefest Volunteer Jerry Schulte tells FOX19 NOW.

Kicking off the event is the buzz about the interactive digital map provided by the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments.

The guide is available on ohioriverrecreationtrail.org to help people learn about the Ohio River.

Paddlefest organizers are encouraged by the map’s design, helping boaters, paddlers, anglers, cyclists and motorists.

“It gives them information about the river itself, the flow, the velocity and that’s information people can use to plan a trip. It provides them with locations of the towns up and down the river, locks and dams, the campgrounds, restaurants, the towns themselves so that they have an idea what’s out there,” Schulte said.

As people travel down the river during Paddlefest, Schulte is thrilled about the basic concept behind the digital guide.

They applied it to the 274 miles of the Ohio River Recreation Trail and OKI was honored with the Major Metro Achievement Award from the National Association of Regional Councils.

Meanwhile, starting Friday, Paddlefest will hold an outdoor expo event at Schmidt Field.

From 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, paddling demonstrations, stand-up paddleboard demonstrations and bicycle riding will be available, just to name a few, according to Schulte.

People can register at OhioRiverPaddlefest.org and that will help participants get to know the nine-mile Paddlefest course.

Paddlefest will benefit Adventure Crew, a non-profit providing outdoor recreation opportunities for city teens from 24 high schools in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

