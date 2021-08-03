Special election Tuesday in 2 congressional districts

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Voters are deciding Tuesday which candidates will face off this fall to represent two of Ohio’s congressional districts.

Polls are open in the 15th and 11th Districts until 7:30 p.m.

To find your polling location or check your voter registration, visit voteohio.gov.

TODAY is Election Day for the 11th and 15th Congressional Primary!



Polls are officially open at your local polling location until 7:30pm. Find yours at https://t.co/TI8p9denz4 🗳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yM3M3xSTUV — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) August 3, 2021

Eleven Republicans and two Democrats are on the ballot in the 15th District to replace former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, who left Congress earlier this year to join the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

The district includes Clinton County in addition to Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway and Vinton counties, as well as portions of Athens, Fayette, Franklin and Ross counties.

Republicans on the primary ballot:

John Adams

Mike Carey

Eric M. Clark

Thad Cooperrider

Ruth Edmonds

Ron Hood

Tom Hwang

Stephanie Kunze

Jeff LaRe

Bob Peterson

Omar Tarazi

Greg Betts and Allison Russo are running on the Democratic side.

Just over 28,000 people voted early in the primary special election to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge in Ohio’s 11th District, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Cleveland, WOIO-TV.

That number represents a small portion of the more than 700,000 people who live in the district, which stretches from east of Cleveland all the way down to Akron, WOIO-TV reports.

Democratic candidates Shontel Brown and Nina Turner are running.

The seat was vacated after Marcia Fudge left to become Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in President Joe Biden’s administration.

Early voting ended Monday.

Absentee ballots must have been postmarked Monday and received by the county board of elections within 10 days of Election Day.

Absentee ballots not mailed by Monday’s deadline can be returned in-person to county board of elections offices by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

