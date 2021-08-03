Special election Tuesday in 2 congressional districts
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Voters are deciding Tuesday which candidates will face off this fall to represent two of Ohio’s congressional districts.
Polls are open in the 15th and 11th Districts until 7:30 p.m.
To find your polling location or check your voter registration, visit voteohio.gov.
Eleven Republicans and two Democrats are on the ballot in the 15th District to replace former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, who left Congress earlier this year to join the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
The district includes Clinton County in addition to Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway and Vinton counties, as well as portions of Athens, Fayette, Franklin and Ross counties.
Republicans on the primary ballot:
- John Adams
- Mike Carey
- Eric M. Clark
- Thad Cooperrider
- Ruth Edmonds
- Ron Hood
- Tom Hwang
- Stephanie Kunze
- Jeff LaRe
- Bob Peterson
- Omar Tarazi
Greg Betts and Allison Russo are running on the Democratic side.
Just over 28,000 people voted early in the primary special election to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge in Ohio’s 11th District, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Cleveland, WOIO-TV.
That number represents a small portion of the more than 700,000 people who live in the district, which stretches from east of Cleveland all the way down to Akron, WOIO-TV reports.
Democratic candidates Shontel Brown and Nina Turner are running.
The seat was vacated after Marcia Fudge left to become Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in President Joe Biden’s administration.
Early voting ended Monday.
Absentee ballots must have been postmarked Monday and received by the county board of elections within 10 days of Election Day.
Absentee ballots not mailed by Monday’s deadline can be returned in-person to county board of elections offices by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
