Votes are in for nation’s best looking state police cruiser

KSP cruiser named 'Best Looking Cruiser' in the country.
KSP cruiser named 'Best Looking Cruiser' in the country.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The state police agencies of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana all participated in a national contest to decide who has the most handsome cruiser.

The Kentucky State Police vehicle won national “Best Looking Cruiser.”

Kentucky came in at No. 1 with 77,944 votes.

Ohio was right behind placing No. 2 with 65,529 votes.

The Kentucky State Police cruiser also won in 2018.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar.”

Sales of the calendar begin Oct. 1, and proceeds will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

