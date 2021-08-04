Contests
2 shootings in East Price Hill

Cincinnati police are investigating two shootings in East Price Hill.
Cincinnati police are investigating two shootings in East Price Hill.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating two shootings in East Price Hill.

It’s unclear at this point if they are related, police say.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Elberon Avenue about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Fire Department took a male victim with what police say are life-threatening injuries to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The second shooting was reported about 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ross Avenue.

A victim was taken to the hospital by the fire department.

That person’s condition was not available.

