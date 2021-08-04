Contests
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash

An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state police confirm. It happened near the 9000 South block of U.S. 421, according to Versailles Fire Rescue.(Versailles Fire Rescue Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old woman is dead in a crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state police confirm.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. near the 9000 South block of U.S. 421, according to Versailles Fire Rescue.

Mary L. Hunt Versailles, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police say.

Versailles Firefighters were dispatched for a 2 vehicle accident near the 9000 South block of U.S. 421 this Tuesday...

Posted by Versailles Fire Rescue on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Hunt’s red 2004 Oldsmobile was heading southbound on US 421 near County Road 925 South when, for an unknown reason, it crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound white 2016 International box truck, police say.

The box truck driver, Ronald Chigumira, 34, of Avon, Indiana, “took evasive action” to avoid Hunt’s vehicle, but they collided head-on in the road, according to a news release.

Both vehicles left the road before coming to a stop.

Chigumira was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision, police say, although toxicology results are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

