Cincinnati City Council will not put earnings tax hike on ballot to pay for affordable housing

Cincinnati City Council member Chris Seelbach
Cincinnati City Council member Chris Seelbach(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Scott Wartman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday rejected a proposal to put a tax increase on the November ballot that would have paid for more affordable housing, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

In a vote of 7-2, a majority of city council members felt it was not the right time to raise taxes.

Only Seelbach and Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, both Democrats, voted for the measure.

Councilman Chris Seelbach in June proposed the Cincinnati Affordable Housing Levy that would have asked voters to increase the city’s earning tax from 1.8% to 1.9%.

If it passed, it would have generated an additional $17 million a year for affordable housing.

“There’s nothing radical about this,” Seelbach said Wednesday. “It’s simple, designed in cooperation with our administration. It asks voters for a price of a cup of coffee a month. Do you want to make transformational change to affordable housing?”

Councilman Steve Goodin, a Republican, said he didn’t think this was the right time. He said Issue 3 set back productive discussion on the debate over affordable housing.

‘We are a movement:’ Issue 3 backers pledge to continue despite resounding defeat

Voters in May voted 73% to 27% to reject Issue 3, an affordable housing charter amendment that would have required council to put at least $50 million a year toward affordable housing.

“The last thing we need is a divisive ballot issue in which these complex issues are broken down to slogans that are misleading and it becomes an ‘us vs them’ argument,” Goodin said. “It brings out the worst in both sides.”

