Cincinnati Museum Center and Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank partner to distribute diapers to families in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Museum Center is partnering with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank to collect and distribute diapers to families in need, meeting a critical health need.

Guests can donate diapers at a collection site located near the entrance to the Children’s Museum that will then be picked up by Sweet Cheeks and distributed to families across greater Cincinnati.

Diapers are not covered by WIC or SNAP programs that support many low-income families. On average, a baby will go through $70-80 worth of diapers per month which adds up to over $900 per year.

“We are thrilled to support the life-changing work Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank is doing so that, together, we can serve our community’s educational, physical and emotional needs,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center.

Sweet Cheeks, the city’s only non-profit diaper bank, was founded in 2015 and has donated over 36.6 million diapers to families in need.

