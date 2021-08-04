Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Museum Center and Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank partner to distribute diapers to families in need

Cincinnati Museum Center partners with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank
Cincinnati Museum Center partners with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank(Cincinnati Museum Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Museum Center is partnering with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank to collect and distribute diapers to families in need, meeting a critical health need.

Guests can donate diapers at a collection site located near the entrance to the Children’s Museum that will then be picked up by Sweet Cheeks and distributed to families across greater Cincinnati.

Diapers are not covered by WIC or SNAP programs that support many low-income families. On average, a baby will go through $70-80 worth of diapers per month which adds up to over $900 per year.

“We are thrilled to support the life-changing work Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank is doing so that, together, we can serve our community’s educational, physical and emotional needs,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center.

Sweet Cheeks, the city’s only non-profit diaper bank, was founded in 2015 and has donated over 36.6 million diapers to families in need.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.
Homeowner charged with arson after claiming God told him to set home on fire
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash
Maxwell Berry, of Norwalk, Ohio
Ohio man accused of groping Frontier flight attendants was taped, restrained to seat until plane landed
Skip Williams poses for a portrait at Court View Apartments on West Court Streeet in Downtown,...
‘It’s sickening.’ Evicted tenants of downtown building now being sued by owner
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting

Latest News

Village of Lincoln Heights
Lincoln Heights struck by recent violence, community members say it doesn’t define their neighborhood
Thanks to a local non-profit, a veteran who proudly served our country now has a new place to...
Non-profit gifts mortgage-free home to member of the Kentucky National Guard
The Alternative Baseball Program is hoping to begin practices by the end of the month in Batavia.
Baseball program for teens, adults with disabilities come to Cincinnati
First-ever Warren County Music Festival held in Lebanon this weekend
First-ever Warren County Music Festival held in Lebanon this weekend