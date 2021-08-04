Contests
Cincinnati officers, city named in lawsuit over deadly police chase in Newport

By Jared Goffinet and Joanna Bouras
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The families of the victims killed and the survivors from a “reckless and dangerous high-speed chase” in Newport on Aug. 7, 2020, filed a lawsuit against Cincinnati police officers, the city and more.

Raymond and Gayle Laible were sitting at Press on Monmouth when they were hit and killed by a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Mason Meyer that day in Newport.

Two other bystanders, Steven and Maribeth Klein, were hit and severely injured when the chase ended in a crash.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Raymond and Gayle’s family along with the Kleins described the chase as reckless and dangerous.

Cincinnati police officers chased Meyer for 14 minutes before he crashed into the patio of Press on Monmouth.

The three CPD officers named in the lawsuit are Timothy Lanter, Brett Thomas, and Donald Scalf.

Officer Lanter began the chase when Meyer refused to stop around 4 p.m. on Aug. 7, according to the lawsuit.

The chase went from Lower Price Hill and through other parts of Cincinnati.

“The officers drove over 100 miles per hour, ran red lights, did not slow or stop at intersections, and drove the wrong way on one-way streets,” the lawsuit claims.

Officer Scalf authorized Lanter and Thomas to continue the chase as Meyer crossed the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge into northern Kentucky, the lawsuit reads.

“When [Meyer] reached the intersection of 5th Street and Monmouth Avenue, Meyer’s vehicle jumped the curb at high speed, striking Raymond and Gayle Laible, who had been dining on a sidewalk patio of Press, and throwing Steven and Maribeth Klein, who were walking on the sidewalk, several yards onto the concrete,” per the lawsuit.

By not stopping the chase, the officers violated department policies and “common sense,” the lawsuit said.

The Estates of Raymond and Gayle Laible are represented by attorneys at Friedman, Gilbert & Gerhardstein. The Kleins are represented by attorneys at Graydon. The two firms are working together in the lawsuit.

FOX19 NOW has reached to the City of Cincinnati and CPD for comment.

Meyer pleaded guilty in April on gun chargers.

He was indicted on two counts of murder in connection with the chase, but he has not appeared in court yet for those charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

