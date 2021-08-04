CPS board meets to consider mask mandate, busing quarrel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education on Wednesday night is expected to discuss a possible mask mandate for the upcoming fall semester.

CPS students return to the classroom Aug. 19.

The board is also expected to revisit a controversial new busing plan that would eliminate dedicated Metro bus routes and give students regular bus passes instead.

School districts face a difficult choice on masks as cases of COVID-19, nearly all comprising the delta variant, surge across the nation.

Ohio reported 2,167 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, a number not seen since April.

The vaccines remain extremely effective against the delta variant, particularly with regard to severe illness, but breakthrough infections can occur, and even non-symptomatic, vaccinated carriers can transmit it to others.

That puts educators in a bind, as the vaccines are currently only approved for those 12 and up, and vaccination rates among school-aged children remain low.

Moreover, the delta variant is so much more transmissible than the original virus that it renders epidemiological tools like contact tracing less effective, possibly resulting in large, revolving quarantines that could make in-person learning unworkable.

Masks remain a favorite choice among policymakers for slowing transmission of the virus.

After shifting course last week, the CDC now recommends both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks indoors. The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends universal masking in schools.

The Ohio Department of Health recently decided against imposing a statewide mask mandate for Ohio schools.

In the absence of that statewide mandate, however, school districts—including Ohio’s largest—have announced mask mandates of their own.

In the Tri-State, several universities have imposed universal mask mandates. But few secondary schools have followed suit, preferring to recommend masks among unvaccinated students, faculty and staff.

Enforcing a mask mandate only among unvaccinated students presents problems of its own, educators have said.

