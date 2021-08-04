Hamilton Count man cited after dog dies in hot car

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton County man is accused of animal neglect after his dog was found dead in his car Tuesday afternoon in Covedale.

Cincinnati police officers were called to the scene on Millvale Court around 1 p.m., by which time they say the dog had already died.

Ryan Anderson with the Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society says police told him the responding officer had a tough time at the scene.

“Stories like this are incredibly frustrating,” Anderson said. “They’re incredibly heartbreaking.

Anderson says this is the county’s first “hot car” canine death of the summer. There was one in 2020 and two in 2019.

“It is increasingly rare in Hamilton County,” Anderson said.

It’s not rare for pets to be left in cars, he adds.

“We usually get a call about a dog in a car about once a week,” Anderson explained.

A police report shows Kevin Phillips was arrested at the scene. Police say he was arrested for outstanding warrants, but he was cited and given a court date on an animal neglect charge.

If you encounter a situation where a dog is left in a car, the humane society has people you can contact at (513) 541-7387.

You can also call the police.

There is a law on the books in Ohio allowing people to break into cars to save dogs, but the person has to prove all the doors are locked, that they called 911 and that the dog is in imminent danger.

