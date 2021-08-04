Contests
Hamilton County holds eviction court despite new moratorium

The CDC extended the moratorium to Oct. 3.
By Mike Schell
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County residents facing eviction are still being required to show up for their court date even though the Center for Disease Control and Prevention extended the moratorium to Oct. 3.

The CDC announced Tuesday it will prolong the federal eviction moratorium in counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of COVID-19.

Hamilton County was identified last week as an area of substantial spread.

Even though the moratorium was extended, it requires residents to show the court they are affected by COVID-19, according to Community Action Agency CEO Mark Lawson.

That is the reason why Hamilton County is still holding court.

“Hamilton County is still holding eviction court because the CDC moratorium requires tenants to affirmatively submit or file a declaration saying they are affected by COVID. That they tried to pay rent. They’ve tried to access agencies like ours for help,” explained Lawson.

Lawson said the courts are taking each case individually.

An eviction court spokesperson told FOX19 NOW a majority of the cases heard Wednesday were continued, possibly due to this new moratorium

There are available options to help landlords and tenants.

Hamilton County Commission President Stephanie Summerow-Dumas says the county has funds available to help both landlords and tenants with rental assistance.

The best way to get in contact for help is to call 211, she said.

That number puts people in touch with the United Way and will get the ball rolling on help with rent money.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

