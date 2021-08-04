Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana state trooper adopts kittens abandoned on highway

ISP is taking name suggestions for the kittens. Send ‘em if you’ve got ‘em!
Sgt. Wheeles with ISP's Versailles Post found some kittens along the interstate on Wednesday,...
Sgt. Wheeles with ISP's Versailles Post found some kittens along the interstate on Wednesday, and now a trooper is adopting them!(Indiana State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - An Indiana State Police trooper is adopting two kittens found abandoned along I-65 on Wednesday.

ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Versailles Post says he found the kittens in a pet carrier along the interstate in southern Jackson County.

The kittens were unharmed.

“We freed them from their cell and gave them some fresh water,” Wheeles wrote in a tweet. “A trooper is adopting them.”

Comment on the tweet to offer you name suggestions for kittens!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash
Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.
Homeowner charged with arson after claiming God told him to set home on fire
Skip Williams poses for a portrait at Court View Apartments on West Court Streeet in Downtown,...
‘It’s sickening.’ Evicted tenants of downtown building now being sued by owner
Maxwell Berry, of Norwalk, Ohio
Ohio man accused of groping Frontier flight attendants was taped, restrained to seat until plane landed
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting

Latest News

Suspects arrested after deadly Newport police chase appear in court
Cincinnati officers, city named in lawsuit over deadly police chase in Newport
Dillon W. Burgan
Missing Indiana man found dead, police say
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash
Kings
Kings Local Schools helping students during transition to in-person learning