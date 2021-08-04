Indiana state trooper adopts kittens abandoned on highway
ISP is taking name suggestions for the kittens. Send ‘em if you’ve got ‘em!
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - An Indiana State Police trooper is adopting two kittens found abandoned along I-65 on Wednesday.
ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Versailles Post says he found the kittens in a pet carrier along the interstate in southern Jackson County.
The kittens were unharmed.
“We freed them from their cell and gave them some fresh water,” Wheeles wrote in a tweet. “A trooper is adopting them.”
Comment on the tweet to offer you name suggestions for kittens!
