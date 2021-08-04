Contests
Man accused of road rage, firing gun in Norwood Lateral incident

“Not only is he a danger to me, he’s a danger to others.”
Will Morris is accused of road rage and firing his weapon on the Norwood Lateral.
Will Morris is accused of road rage and firing his weapon on the Norwood Lateral.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A road-rage incident on Sunday that began with a side-swipe ended in gunfire, according to one of the drivers.

The man accused of firing is Will Morris, 29.

The other driver did not wish to be identified out of fear for her safety.

“It was terrible,” she said. “It was just a lot of trauma. A lot.”

She says it happened on the Norwood Lateral as she was driving to the grocery store. She says Morris was driving so erratically that he was a danger to others.

“I see this black car come behind me, like all the way on me,” she said. “He was going, whipping back and forth through traffic, very dangerously.”

The woman says Morris side-swiped her car and took off. She followed him so she could get his tags to report to Cincinnati police.

“And that’s when he pulled it out, when I followed him and [he] stuck his hand out the window and started shooting for me to stop following him,” she recalled.

The woman was terrified and immediately stopped following.

“Very scared and very nervous,” she said. “I was still shaking in the car after I pulled off and I [saw] the police.”

The woman says she’d never seen Moris before, which she explains made it easy for her to pick him out of a police lineup.

Morris is charged with felonious assault, failing to stop after an accident and using an improper turn signal.

He bonded out of the Hamilton County Justice Center with an electronic ankle monitor on Tuesday.

He will be back in court on Aug. 12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

