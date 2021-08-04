Contests
Man seriously injured in shooting near Mt. Echo Park

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in East Price Hill Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 380 block of Elberon Avenue.

That’s just a block from Mt. Echo Park (see map below.)

A male victim was found at the scene and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The victim’s age is not available at this time.

No word on suspects.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

