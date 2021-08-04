Midday sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunny today with clam winds. Highs are heading into the lower to middle 80s. We will gradually see a warming trend through the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

If your lawn or garden needs water you better go ahead and give it a soak. We are not expecting any significant rain until next week, and even then it looks to be spotty.

High temperatures will warm into the 90s starting Saturday and look like they will continue continue through Friday August 13th for a 7-day stretch with high temperatures at 90°. Next week expect high humidity and afternoon high temperatures in the 90s with heat index values around 95° each afternoon.

It looks like a cold front will end hot and humid streak next Thursday or Friday.

