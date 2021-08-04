Contests
Missing Indiana man found dead, police say

Dillon W. Burgan
Dillon W. Burgan(Indiana State Police Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALEM, Ind. (WXIX) - A 29-year-old missing Indiana man was found dead, Indiana State Police announced Wednesday.

Dillon W. Burgan of Madison was reported missing by his family last month.

A local farmer found an article of clothing in one of his fields and contacted Washington County Sheriff Brent Miller Tuesday night, police wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning.

The farm is located off SR-135, approximately four miles south of Salem. The farm is on the opposite side of the highway and just east of where Burgan was last seen, according to police.

After receiving this information, Sheriff Miller began searching the area on foot.

A short time later, Sheriff Miller located Burgan’s body several hundred yards off the highway in a heavily wooded area, police say.

Indiana State Police Detective Travis Baker, ISP crime scene investigators, and the Washington County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.

The coroner positively identified Burgan’s body.

His family has been notified.

There were no apparent signs of injury or trauma.

An autopsy Wednesday will determine the cause of death.

The case remains under investigation.

