Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘National Night Out’ events held across Tri-State to promote positive relationships with police

You can’t solve problems like gun violence in a single night, but authorities hope these kinds of events can be a start.
Law enforcement authorities held 'National Night Out' events in communities across the...
Law enforcement authorities held 'National Night Out' events in communities across the Tri-State on Tuesday in an effort to foster closer relations with residents.(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday marked the annual “National Night Out,” which meant communities across the Tri-State hosted events designed to promote positive relationships with law enforcement.

There were block parties, festivals and cookouts in places like Milford, Hamilton Township and Lincoln Heights.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies, members of the SWAT team, trained K9s, fire crews, village leaders and other first responders attended the Lincoln Heights event in hopes of sending a message to the village.

“This is an event that shows the community that we are a partnership, and we are strong, and we are strong together,” Hamilton Co. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

The Lincoln Heights event featured face painting, music, dancing, and numerous demonstrations.

A website for the National Night Out campaign describes it as a way to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

On the heels of recent gun violence in the Greater Cincinnati area, Sheriff McGuffey says her team wants to make a change, and that starts with positive interactions.

“There aren’t enough words to express how important it is, because our nation, the entire nation, not just Hamilton County, is experiencing violence and situations that create distrust between community and police,” she said.

Shevona Polk took her three children to the event because in her eyes, having community gatherings involving law enforcement on a regular basis is critical.

“In [light] of recent events and what we had to go through, it’s good to show them that they’re not all the same, you know? There are good people out there. There are those who are looking out for you, who are supporting you, who are there to protect you,“ Polk said. “Everybody has kind of lost the sense that it takes a village. It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a village to raise a community. It takes a village to raise anything.”

Sheriff McGuffey said she hopes the event will inspire young people to pursue a career in law enforcement, so that when they grow up, they can serve their own community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County adventure park where a 14-year-old girl recently died shortly after she was...
Land of Illusion violated law by operating inflatable without license, state says
Deonte Nuckols
Homicide in St. Bernard
Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.
Homeowner charged with arson after claiming God told him to set home on fire
The trial gets underway Wednesday for a man accused of brutally attacking a Cincinnati police...
Man sentenced for brutally attacking Cincinnati police officer
Jared M. Ulinski was found dead while on duty at the Findlay post on Saturday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant found dead while on duty

Latest News

A break-in suspect tried to get in a Mt. Adams home last weekend by cutting the power, the...
Suspect cut power to Mt. Adams house after break-in attempt, homeowner says
Police respond to reports of a dog being left in a car on Millvale Court in Covedale on Tuesday...
Hamilton County man cited after dog dies in hot car
A Butler County adventure park where a 14-year-old girl recently died shortly after she was...
Land of Illusion violated law by operating inflatable without license, state says
A Nelsonville Police Department cruiser and a box truck collided on Tuesday afternoon in a...
Ohio police officer killed in Athens County crash