‘National Night Out’ events held across Tri-State to promote positive relationships with police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday marked the annual “National Night Out,” which meant communities across the Tri-State hosted events designed to promote positive relationships with law enforcement.

There were block parties, festivals and cookouts in places like Milford, Hamilton Township and Lincoln Heights.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies, members of the SWAT team, trained K9s, fire crews, village leaders and other first responders attended the Lincoln Heights event in hopes of sending a message to the village.

“This is an event that shows the community that we are a partnership, and we are strong, and we are strong together,” Hamilton Co. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

The Lincoln Heights event featured face painting, music, dancing, and numerous demonstrations.

A website for the National Night Out campaign describes it as a way to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

On the heels of recent gun violence in the Greater Cincinnati area, Sheriff McGuffey says her team wants to make a change, and that starts with positive interactions.

“There aren’t enough words to express how important it is, because our nation, the entire nation, not just Hamilton County, is experiencing violence and situations that create distrust between community and police,” she said.

Shevona Polk took her three children to the event because in her eyes, having community gatherings involving law enforcement on a regular basis is critical.

“In [light] of recent events and what we had to go through, it’s good to show them that they’re not all the same, you know? There are good people out there. There are those who are looking out for you, who are supporting you, who are there to protect you,“ Polk said. “Everybody has kind of lost the sense that it takes a village. It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a village to raise a community. It takes a village to raise anything.”

Sheriff McGuffey said she hopes the event will inspire young people to pursue a career in law enforcement, so that when they grow up, they can serve their own community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.