Ohio police officer killed in Athens County crash

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer with the Nelsonville Police Department is dead after a crash in Athens County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2:35 p.m. at W. Canal and Myers Street in Nelsonville, located 10 miles northwest of Athens.

The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the deceased officer as Scott R. Dawley.

Dawley was traveling toward an emergency in a marked Nelsonville PD Ford Explorer SUV when he hit a box truck entering an intersection. The truck was being driven by 55-year-old David Rardain.

A Nelsonville Police Department cruiser following a crash that resulted in the death of an officer. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Dawley’s SUV went off the road.

The truck went into the opposite lanes of travel and hit a Jeep Liberty occupied by 80-year-old John Carter and 79-year-old Ginny Carter.

Dawley was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, where he died, OSP says.

Rardain was flown to Grant Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.

The Carters were uninjured.

OSP is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.