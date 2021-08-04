Reds 2022 schedule released; Opening Day set for March 31

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2022 Cincinnati Reds season begins at home against the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day.

The three-game series between the Reds and Cubs begins Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati will then host another NL Central opponent, the Pittsburgh Pirates, starting April 4.

The Reds’ first road trip of the 2022 season will take the team down to Atlanta to face the Braves.

Interleague play will feature the Reds against the New York Yankees (away), Toronto Blue Jays (away), Boston Red Sox (home/away), Baltimore Orioles (home), Tampa Bay Rays (home) and Cleveland (home/away).

The entire Reds schedule for next season is posted below.

The season concludes against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Oct. 2.

