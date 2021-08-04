Shooting victim shows up at hospital, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A passerby drove a shooting victim to the hospital early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.

The victim arrived at University of Cincinnati Medical Center about 3 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm, according to police.

His condition was not immediately available.

Police tell FOX19 NOW they determined the shooting occurred at Wayne and May streets in Walnut Hills.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available while police continue to investigate.

