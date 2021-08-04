Suspect cut power to Mt. Adams house after break-in attempt, homeowner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Mt. Adams break-in suspect couldn’t get in the front door of the home he was targeting. So he cut the power to the entire house.

It happened on Monastery Street on Saturday, says homeowner Noel Ripley, who is double-checking her locks days later.

“I got an alert on my Ring [camera] saying someone was at my front door, so when I looked at my camera, I saw a guy jiggling the front door,” Ripley recalled.

She says when the suspect couldn’t get in, he stood there awhile until her husband said something.

“My husband peeked over our deck and asked him if he was ok,” Ripley said. “He never responded, so we really didn’t think much more at that point. We thought he would walk away.”

And he did. But an hour later, Ripley says she saw the suspect outside her house again.

Then the power went out.

“At this point, it was completely dark, and I noticed none of my neighbors had their lights off,” she said.

Ripley says they looked to see what was going on when something else caught their attention.

”We heard a noise at the side of our house, and he was in the bushes, so at that point, we put two and two together, and not only was he on the side of the house in the bushes, our power box was there, so he got inside the main power box and flipped off our main power,” Ripley said.

Ripley says she believes the suspect was trying to cut off the surveillance system after noticing the camera outside the house.

She says when she called the police, it took 45 minutes for an officer to show up because of traffic due to the FCC match.

“It’s definitely concerning because, should he have gained entry into the house, then we would have had to take matters into our own hands basically until they arrived,” Ripley said.

The family says the same night the attempted break-in happened, the windows of several cars on the street were also smashed in.

Ripley says with the alleged uptick in crime she would like to see more police patrols in the neighborhood.

