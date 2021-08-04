Toledo’s Jones loses Olympic boxing bout, earns bronze medal

TOKYO (WTVG) - Toledo boxer O’shae Jones’ run in the Olympics came to an end Wednesday morning as China’s Hong Gu won their semifinal bout 4-1.

Jones’ loss came with quite a prize, though, as the Soul City boxer earned a bronze medal for her performance in Tokyo. Both boxers who lost their semifinal matches will be awarded bronze medals.

Jones beat Brianda Cruz of Mexico and Maria Moronta of the Dominican Republic to advance to the semifinal round.

Second-seeded Gu will face top-seeded Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in Saturday’s gold-medal match. Surmeneli beat India’s Lovlina Borgohain in the other semifinal.

