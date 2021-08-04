Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Toledo’s Jones loses Olympic boxing bout, earns bronze medal

Oshae Jones, of Toledo, in red, and Hong Gu, of China, square off during their women's welter...
Oshae Jones, of Toledo, in red, and Hong Gu, of China, square off during their women's welter weight 64-69kg semifinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(FRANK FRANKLIN II | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WTVG) - Toledo boxer O’shae Jones’ run in the Olympics came to an end Wednesday morning as China’s Hong Gu won their semifinal bout 4-1.

Jones’ loss came with quite a prize, though, as the Soul City boxer earned a bronze medal for her performance in Tokyo. Both boxers who lost their semifinal matches will be awarded bronze medals.

Jones beat Brianda Cruz of Mexico and Maria Moronta of the Dominican Republic to advance to the semifinal round.

Second-seeded Gu will face top-seeded Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in Saturday’s gold-medal match. Surmeneli beat India’s Lovlina Borgohain in the other semifinal.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.
Homeowner charged with arson after claiming God told him to set home on fire
The trial gets underway Wednesday for a man accused of brutally attacking a Cincinnati police...
Man sentenced for brutally attacking Cincinnati police officer
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting
Maxwell Berry, of Norwalk, Ohio
Ohio man accused of groping Frontier flight attendants was taped, restrained to seat until plane landed
Police DUI Nigh Time Checkpoint. Police Cruiser Lights Closeup Photo.
Covington ‘swatting’ hoax arose from son’s video game squabble, father says

Latest News

United States' Sydney McLaughlin competes in a heat in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the...
Sydney McLaughlin sets world record, wins gold in Olympic 400-meter hurdles
Billboard honors Zach Apple's golden performance at Olympics
Billboard honors Zach Apple's golden performance at Olympics
Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual...
Sumo scare? Riders say horses might be spooked by statue at Tokyo Olympics
Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of famed rocker Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band wife,...
Springsteen makes Olympic debut, falls short in qualifier