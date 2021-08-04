Contests
Video of former Moeller standout Jaxson Hayes tased by police emerges amid ‘excessive force’ investigation by LAPD

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WVUE) - Video footage from TMZ has emerged that depicts the moment former Moeller High School basketball standout Jaxson Hayes being tased by police after they responded to a domestic dispute call.

The footage captured by an unknown source does not depict the moments that led up to Hayes’ incident with the officers. LAPD has not yet released bodycam footage from that night.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a “use of force” investigation is underway for the incident that involved the arrest of Hayes, 21.

Hayes was taken into custody by LAPD on July 28 following an altercation with police while they were investigating a domestic dispute call.

Hayes was drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season at the University of Texas.

On that night, neighbors told LAPD that they heard shouting coming from a residence occupied by Hayes and a woman. When police arrived, Hayes was outside of the home.

Body-worn police cameras showed Hayes repeatedly attempting to enter the residence despite police instructing him to remain outside.

Hayes was eventually handcuffed after shoving officers and resisting arrest.

Now there is a separate “use of force” investigation underway after Hayes filed a complaint saying that he was unable to breathe and there was a constraint or restriction applied to his neck.

The Pelicans organization was not immediately available for comment.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

