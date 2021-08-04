West Chester police search for suspect wanted in connection with string of robberies

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in West Chester are searching for a 20-year-old man they say was involved in a string of late July armed robberies.

Corey Bates is a suspect in at least four robberies that happened on July 28 and July 30, according to police.

The first robbery happened at the Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road around 6 p.m.

The 6′1″ Bates allegedly stole a woman’s purse, which contained her credit cards and driver’s license.

A few days later, police were called to the Meijer parking lot on Tylersville Road around 5:45 p.m.

Similar to the first robbery, Bates is accused of taking the victim’s purse, credit cards and cell phone.

Three more robberies Bates is a suspect in happened later in the day after the Meijer incident, according to police.

The second robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. on July 30 at the Speedway on Princeton Glendale Road.

According to the police report, another suspect may have been with Bates.

Fifteen minutes after the Speedway robbery, Bates allegedly hit another gas station.

This time, according to police, Bates robbed the victim while he was armed with a gun.

Bates will be charged with aggravated robbery when he is arrested, according to police.

Anyone with information on where Bates might be is asked to call West Chester police at 513-777-2231.

