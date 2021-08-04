Woman killed in SE Indiana crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An elderly woman was killed in a crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state police confirm.

The two-vehicle crash happened near the 9000 South block of U.S. 421, according to Versailles Fire Rescue.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation.

The Versailles post says more information will be released Wednesday.

