Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman killed in SE Indiana crash

An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state police confirm. It happened near the 9000 South block of U.S. 421, according to Versailles Fire Rescue.(Versailles Fire Rescue Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An elderly woman was killed in a crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state police confirm.

The two-vehicle crash happened near the 9000 South block of U.S. 421, according to Versailles Fire Rescue.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation.

The Versailles post says more information will be released Wednesday.

Versailles Firefighters were dispatched for a 2 vehicle accident near the 9000 South block of U.S. 421 this Tuesday...

Posted by Versailles Fire Rescue on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are investigating the cause of a large house fire in northern Kentucky.
Homeowner charged with arson after claiming God told him to set home on fire
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting
The trial gets underway Wednesday for a man accused of brutally attacking a Cincinnati police...
Man sentenced for brutally attacking Cincinnati police officer
Maxwell Berry, of Norwalk, Ohio
Ohio man accused of groping Frontier flight attendants was taped, restrained to seat until plane landed
Skip Williams poses for a portrait at Court View Apartments on West Court Streeet in Downtown,...
‘It’s sickening.’ Evicted tenants of downtown building now being sued by owner

Latest News

national
'National Night Out' community event happening across the Tri-State
dog
Dog dies in car, owner charged
rage
Man arrested after firing shots in road rage incident, police say
power
Homeowner says power was cut off by man trying to break in