YMCA employee taken to ER after accidentally pouring sulfuric acid into hot tub tank

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood YMCA employee accidentally poured sulfuric acid into a chlorine tank Wednesday, which prompted the fire department to respond.

Shortly after 2 p.m., more than a dozen firefighters were called to the YMCA on Montana Avenue for a hazardous materials run.

An employee at the YMCA inhaled the fumes created from the sulfuric acid being poured into the hot tub’s chlorine tank, the fire department said.

The employee was taken to the ER for precautionary reasons, the fire department said.

The room was ventilated until the contaminated chlorine tank can be removed.

No area had to be evacuated because the incident was isolated to one room in the basement.

