13-year-old arrested in Cincinnati for carrying stolen handgun, laser sight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Thursday arrested a 13-year-old who was carrying two guns, one reported stolen, the other with a laser sight.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac trumpeted the arrest on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

District 5 officers with the Violent Crimes Squad and ATF agents made the arrest.

A search warrant turned up two guns and a 30-round extended magazine.

The Glock 48 was reported stolen, Isaac says.

The Glock 19 came with an attached laser sight.

The 13-year-old was charged with receiving stolen property and weapons possession under disability.

The gun seizures come after a violent early summer in Cincinnati, including several instances with underage gun violence victims and suspects.

Gun violence among those 20 and under has remained steady through the 2010s, even as violent crime city-wide has fallen.

But several instances of teenage gun violence and a gunfight at Smale Riverfront Park in early July returned attention to the issue.

CPD’s response has been to increase weekend patrols.

Hamilton County’s top prosecutor has promised to tighten the screws on gun violence perpetrators by removing plea deals wholesale.

Meanwhile, federal authorities are continuing an effort announced in 2020 to prosecute gun violence perpetrators in federal court.

Other leaders are asking for a community-based approach, including State Sen. Cecil Thomas, who says the Cincinnati Initiative to Reduce Violence could have prevented Smale Park it still functioned as in years past.

Cincinnati saw several years of declining gun violence prior to the pandemic, but homicides and shootings spiked both locally and nationwide in 2020.

CPD Chief Eliot Isaac told City Council in late June homicides and shootings are down in the city in 2021 compared to the same time last year. Isaac also said CPD had seized 750 guns to that date in 2021.

Overall violent crime, Isaac said, is at a six-year low.

