Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals donate $250K for South Avondale field

The grant is part of an ongoing program in which the Bengals and the NFL have coordinated to...
The grant is part of an ongoing program in which the Bengals and the NFL have coordinated to distribute over $2.3 million. Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals and the NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Program teamed up to contribute $250,000 to Activities Beyond the Classroom (ABC) to install a synthetic turf field at South Avondale Elementary School.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the South Avondale Playing Field on Thursday.

The South Avondale School Playing Field is a community-driven project that transformed an aging grass field in poor condition into a new synthetic turf field, providing a community hub for healthy activities for Avondale children and their families, the Bengals said.

The project kicked off in 2017 as part of the Avondale Neighborhood Revitalization Plan.

More than 5,000 children ages 4-17 will be able to use the field annually. Uses include flag football, soccer, cheerleading, elementary school sports, recreation center activities and high school team practices and games for nearby schools.

The grant is part of an ongoing program in which the Bengals and the NFL have coordinated to distribute over $2.3 million to local schools for new fields.

Other schools include Bishop Brossart, Clinton-Massie High School, Covington Catholic High School, Deer Park Jr./Sr. High School, Harrison High School, La Salle High School, Lockland High School, Oak Hills High School, Taylor High School, Withrow University High School and Midway Elementary School.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillon W. Burgan
Missing Indiana man found dead, police say
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Skip Williams poses for a portrait at Court View Apartments on West Court Streeet in Downtown,...
‘It’s sickening.’ Evicted tenants of downtown building now being sued by owner
Thessalonica Allen, 34, faces more than a half-dozen charges, including murder, abuse of a...
Indiana mother accused of chopping up husband, forcing kids to help hide body

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Video of former Moeller standout Jaxson Hayes tased by police emerges amid ‘excessive force’ investigation by LAPD
The 2022 season begins on March 31.
Reds 2022 schedule released; Opening Day set for March 31
Oshae Jones, of Toledo, in red, and Hong Gu, of China, square off during their women's welter...
Toledo’s Jones wins Olympic bronze medal
Billboard honors Zach Apple's golden performance at Olympics
Billboard honors Zach Apple's golden performance at Olympics