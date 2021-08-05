Bengals donate $250K for South Avondale field

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals and the NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Program teamed up to contribute $250,000 to Activities Beyond the Classroom (ABC) to install a synthetic turf field at South Avondale Elementary School.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the South Avondale Playing Field on Thursday.

The South Avondale School Playing Field is a community-driven project that transformed an aging grass field in poor condition into a new synthetic turf field, providing a community hub for healthy activities for Avondale children and their families, the Bengals said.

The project kicked off in 2017 as part of the Avondale Neighborhood Revitalization Plan.

More than 5,000 children ages 4-17 will be able to use the field annually. Uses include flag football, soccer, cheerleading, elementary school sports, recreation center activities and high school team practices and games for nearby schools.

The grant is part of an ongoing program in which the Bengals and the NFL have coordinated to distribute over $2.3 million to local schools for new fields.

Other schools include Bishop Brossart, Clinton-Massie High School, Covington Catholic High School, Deer Park Jr./Sr. High School, Harrison High School, La Salle High School, Lockland High School, Oak Hills High School, Taylor High School, Withrow University High School and Midway Elementary School.

