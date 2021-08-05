Contests
Bipartisan charter amendment could end Cincinnati mayor’s ‘pocket veto’

Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/file)
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s mayor has the power to use what’s called a “pocket veto” to stop legislation from being placed before council for votes.

Legislation can be postponed by the mayor for months or years. It’s held until the end of a City Council’s term, where it dies without a vote.

Now, there is a bipartisan effort at City Hall to change the city’s charter to take away that power.

Councilmember Betsy Sundermann’s office announced Wednesday she filed a charter amendment to eliminate it.

She has bipartisan support from colleague Chris Seelbach.

“This charter amendment is long overdue,” Sundermann said. “All legislation should be put in front of council for a vote. While I have not seen the pocket veto used by the current mayor, I saw it used by the previous mayor.

“We have no idea who our mayor will be next year, so it’s time to clarify the charter before the ambiguity is abused again. This charter amendment should be placed on the ballot this November to give the citizens of Cincinnati the chance to clarify the charter before it is open to interpretation by a future mayor. The 2015 Charter Review Task Force believed the charter never intended for the mayor to have this power.”

Seelbach agrees: “Every piece of legislation a councilmember proposes should get an up or down vote. Eliminating the mayor’s pocket veto will ensure that.”

The proposed charter amendment must be approved by six members of council and sent to the Hamilton County Board of Elections by Sept. 3 to appear on the Nov, 2 ballot.

