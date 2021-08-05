Bus changes have ‘resulted in chaos,’ CPS says in letter to SORTA leadership

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) leadership answered parent questions and detailed its new plan, which eliminates specific “Xtra” Metro bus routes that served mostly Cincinnati Public Schools students, during a virtual public information meeting Thursday afternoon.

Most questions regarded safety, timing of bus routes and the abruptness of the transit authority’s plan. When asked why the new routes weren’t announced sooner – the first day of school is Aug. 19 – SORTA vice president Khaled Shammout said “that’s really a question for CPS.”

The transit authority, according to our partners at the Enquirer, says it has been collaborating with the schools for the last couple of months. Loren Johnson, who leads CPS’ transportation department, was placed on administrative leave last week after district officials said Johnson made decisions without involving CPS senior administration or the board and misrepresented discussions with the authority. A human resources investigation is underway.

CPS maintains that the decision was made with “haste” and the district’s school board unanimously voted to oppose the SORTA’s new plan at a Wednesday board meeting. The district says those Xtra routes are “crucial” for CPS students who attend school outside of their own neighborhood.

“A change of this magnitude not only merited board-to-board level discussions prior to being announced, but also was unrealistic to execute within such a short timeframe,” board member Eve Bolton wrote in a letter on behalf of CPS to transit authority board chair Kreg Keesee on Thursday. “It is unfair to expect schools, students and families to have full awareness of, much less understand, such an abrupt change announced only a few weeks prior to the beginning of school. It has resulted in chaos.” The full letter can be found at the bottom of this story.

It’s unclear what impact the resolution will have. Transit officials declined to comment on CPS’ resolution.

Xtra bus routes, designed for Cincinnati students, were often skipped last spring – as frequently as 300 times a month – due to the transit authority’s driver shortage, transit officials said. The new routes were created by carefully looking at Cincinnati student bus rider addresses and plotting out the most convenient stops.

New SORTA changes. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

The transit authority’s new plan is to give regular bus passes to all students in grades 7-12 who previously used the Xtra service routes which in the past provided students with nonstop service to school. Transit officials say the new plan will provide more reliable, flexible service to those students. This new plan does not at all affect CPS’ yellow bus system.

“We have a contract with CPS. They are our clients. They tell us what needs to be done,” Shammout said during Thursday’s public information meeting. “Over the past couple months we’ve been working with them to make these changes that from their perspective, as well, that it’s good for the students and from our perspective, it’s good for the community as well. So that’s really where it is. Anything beyond that(...) is up to our board and their board.”

CPS officials say this is not good for the 13,000 students who use the bus routes being changed. Bolton says 58% of CPS’ 2,000 seventh- and eighth-grade student bus riders will be required to make a bus transfer with the new plan. In her letter, Bolton wrote of safety concerns as those students “flood bus routes, neighborhood and city-wide transportation hubs, and dismissal areas adjacent to high-traffic streets.”

“We cannot risk the lives of our students as hundreds of teens and preteens wait outside our schools for a regular bus after school lets out for the day,” Bolton wrote. “This plan opens our young people and community up to an unprecedented level of risk.”

CPS has requested a meeting with transit leadership immediately.

“The best answer is to restore Xtra routes immediately,” Bolton wrote. “If the routes were able to be eliminated and other routes adjusted in only a few weeks, it seems logical that they could be reversed within a similar timeframe.”

The authority maintains that the new plan offers Cincinnati students access to more options and reduced travel time to and from school. No student should have more than one bus transfer under the new plan, officials said.

To find bus route information for your student as the plan currently stands, go to Google Maps or the Transit App and enter your home address and school address. Select “arrive by” and enter your desired arrival time. Be sure to enter Aug. 19 as your trip date, as that is the first day of school and when the transit authority’s new routes are scheduled to be up and running.

Community members can watch the transit authority’s recorded public information meeting on Facebook.

