Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Butler County experiencing substantial spread of delta variant, health officials say

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Substantial spread of the COVID-19 delta variant is occurring in Butler County, according to the county health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, substantial spread occurs when an area has more than 50 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

Butler County is at 84.30, according to the data.

The latest CDC recommendations are listed below:

  • Everyone, including those fully vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings.
  • Fully-vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.
  • Fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
  • Universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Last week, Hamilton County was also listed as an area of “substantial spread.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillon W. Burgan
Missing Indiana man found dead, police say
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Skip Williams poses for a portrait at Court View Apartments on West Court Streeet in Downtown,...
‘It’s sickening.’ Evicted tenants of downtown building now being sued by owner
James Hutchinson
James Hutchinson’s grandfather has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River

Latest News

The first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cincinnati was Katie Walz, a registered...
Cincinnati-area hospitals require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Miami University (FOX19 NOW/file)
Miami U will require masks indoors
Several districts are letting the individual person decide.
Mask policies for Tri-State schools
Ohio’s tax-free weekend gets underway Friday morning and runs through Sunday.
Ohio tax-free weekend starts Friday