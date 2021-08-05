Butler County experiencing substantial spread of delta variant, health officials say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Substantial spread of the COVID-19 delta variant is occurring in Butler County, according to the county health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, substantial spread occurs when an area has more than 50 cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

Butler County is at 84.30, according to the data.

The latest CDC recommendations are listed below:

Everyone, including those fully vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Fully-vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.

Universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Last week, Hamilton County was also listed as an area of “substantial spread.”

