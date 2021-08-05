Castellanos returns to the Reds lineup, Moustakas coming soon
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds (57-51) activated All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos off the day 10-day injured list on Thursday.
Castellanos, who is still second in MLB with a .329 batting average over 86 games, returns to his usual spot in the lineup batting third in the opener of a four-game series against the Pirates.
The Reds have somehow managed to tread water without their biggest bat going 9-8 in 17 games without Castellanos in the starting lineup.
He injured his wrist in the first game after the All-Star break on July 16 when he was hit by a pitch.
Infielder Mike Moustakas is also reporting back to Cincinnati after finishing up his rehab outings with the Reds Triple-A affiliate in Louisville.
“Moose” has not played a game since May 18 with a heel injury but could be back in the Reds lineup as soon as this weekend.
Before Thursday’s game against the Pirates, the Reds were four games out of the final wildcard spot in the National League trailing the San Diego Padres.
