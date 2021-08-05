Castellanos returns to the Reds lineup, Moustakas coming soon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds (57-51) activated All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos off the day 10-day injured list on Thursday.

Castellanos, who is still second in MLB with a .329 batting average over 86 games, returns to his usual spot in the lineup batting third in the opener of a four-game series against the Pirates.

The Reds have somehow managed to tread water without their biggest bat going 9-8 in 17 games without Castellanos in the starting lineup.

He injured his wrist in the first game after the All-Star break on July 16 when he was hit by a pitch.

Infielder Mike Moustakas is also reporting back to Cincinnati after finishing up his rehab outings with the Reds Triple-A affiliate in Louisville.

“Moose” has not played a game since May 18 with a heel injury but could be back in the Reds lineup as soon as this weekend.

David Bell: Mike Moustakas is done with rehab. Could report to Cincinnati today.



Should be activated in next day or two. Not tonight. #Reds — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 5, 2021

Asked David Bell how the infield will change with Moose back full time soon:



Said there will be days of “tough decisions” on that, but hasn’t had those specific discussions yet. #Reds @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 5, 2021

Before Thursday’s game against the Pirates, the Reds were four games out of the final wildcard spot in the National League trailing the San Diego Padres.

