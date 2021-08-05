CDC’s revised eviction moratorium invalid in Hamilton County, court rules

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evictions can proceed in Hamilton County because the new federal eviction moratorium has “no binding authority” in the county, according to a court ruling.

Hamilton County Municipal Court judges voted on the moratorium’s effect in the county on Thursday. They decided the CDC’s eviction moratorium of Aug. 3 is legally invalid.

That means evictions cases will take place on schedule going forward.

Eviction Moratorium: How we got here

Congress in the CARES Act imposed the pandemic’s original 120-day moratorium on rental properties that participated in federal assistance programs.

After that moratorium expired, the CDC stepped in to halt all evictions through Dec. 31, 2020. The CDC has continued the order three times since then

The agency said its authority for that order came from the Public Health Act of 1944, which gives the DHS Secretary and the Surgeon General power to do things necessary to stop the spread of viruses.

Crucially, just after giving it that power, the legislation lists specific actions the CDC might take: “inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, destruction of animals or articles (...) and other measures (...)”

An eviction moratorium is not included in the list, but the CDC said it was among those “other measures.”

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati disagreed, ruling for landlords suing the federal government over the moratorium.

On Jul 27, the court issued an opinion saying the CDC was wrong in using the Public Health Act as its legal basis for the moratorium. Yes, the act authorized actions to stop the spread of viruses, but an eviction moratorium wasn’t specifically listed, and it isn’t similar enough to the listed measures to count.

The Biden Administration allowed the moratorium to expire on Aug. 3, and the president called on states to act in distributing $45.6 billion in rental assistance allocated in the CARES Act.

The next day, the CDC ordered a revised eviction moratorium only impacting folks in counties of “substantial and high levels of community transmission.”

A statement from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky reads in part:

“The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated. This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads.”

Hamilton County nevertheless resumed evictions on Wednesday.

Hamilton County Municipal Court judges on Thursday relied on the 6th Circuit’s legal reasoning to swat down the new moratorium, saying it “has no binding authority in Hamilton County.”

