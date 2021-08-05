WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati-area health leaders discuss how hospitals will handle Delta variant surge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All staff at Greater Cincinnati’s hospitals are now required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare leaders announced Thursday.

They are explaining how hospitals will handle the Delta variant surge here.

A news conference is underway right now at The Christ Hospital Health Network in Mt. Auburn.

“This fourth wave is a pandemic of the unvaccinated and a pandemic of those who are unable to be vaccinated including our children and kids,” said Mark Clement, President of TriHealth.

The new vaccination mandate for hospital workers will go into effect this fall.

Health Collaborative Institutions now requiring all employees and volunteers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Hospital leaders say they are seeing an uptick in healthcare workers coming down with the virus. @FOX19 https://t.co/0NFbSSDW2h — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) August 5, 2021

Earlier this week, the Ohio Hospital Association Board recommended all hospitals in the state independently require COVID-19 vaccination for employees and staff due to the Delta variant.

Some health systems in the state are mandating it, like Mount Carmel Systems in Columbus and hospitals run by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Cincinnati-area hospitals have been considering mandatory vaccines for staff, a spokeswoman for The Health Collaborative told FOX19 NOW Monday.

Previously, the hospitals only encouraged employees to get it.

Parts of Ohio including Hamilton County are now being asked by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Cases statewide nearly doubled last week from just under 550 to over 1,000 for the first time since mid-May.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 2,167 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,134,965.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day in nearly four months; the daily case count was 2,390 on April 12, 2021, state officials say.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said 99% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in 2021 since January were not vaccinated.

More than 5.3 million Ohioans (about half) and 161 million people nationally are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.