Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Data is updated each morning and shows the last week’s new infections per capita
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case information from across the country.(InvestigateTV)
By Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) - As coronavirus concerns continue, InvestigateTV is mapping new cases across the country.

Using Johns Hopkins University-compiled data, the map shows the average new cases for the last seven days in each county per capita. Hover over any county to see more information including population, cases per 100,000 people, and total new cases in the last week.

Data is updated daily.

Data Visualization: Charles Minshew, IRE for InvestigateTV

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillon W. Burgan
Missing Indiana man found dead, police say
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Skip Williams poses for a portrait at Court View Apartments on West Court Streeet in Downtown,...
‘It’s sickening.’ Evicted tenants of downtown building now being sued by owner
James Hutchinson
James Hutchinson’s grandfather has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River

Latest News

Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
‘There are only so many beds’: COVID-19 surge hits hospitals
'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton rose to fame in pro wrestling in the '70s and '80s, as a singles...
Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62
Audrey Chavous is the third $1-million winner for getting her vaccination.
18-year-old with 2 jobs, heading to college wins $1M in vaccination lottery
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators wrapping up $1T infrastructure bill, voting ahead
The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate...
LIVE: Biden signing executive order, seeks to boost fuel economy