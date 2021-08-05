Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into violence during a flight.(Source: WPLG, ALFREDO RIVERA, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The nation’s top aviation regulator is asking local officials to consider filing criminal charges more often against people who act up during airline flights.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson says airline crews often ask police to meet their plane when it lands because of unruly passengers.

In some cases, flight attendants report being assaulted.

Dickson says many of the passengers are interviewed by police and then released without any charges.

He calls that a missed opportunity to hold passengers accountable for dangerous behavior.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillon W. Burgan
Missing Indiana man found dead, police say
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Skip Williams poses for a portrait at Court View Apartments on West Court Streeet in Downtown,...
‘It’s sickening.’ Evicted tenants of downtown building now being sued by owner
James Hutchinson
James Hutchinson’s grandfather has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River

Latest News

President Joe Biden will pay tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6...
Biden to sign bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 responders
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe
Austin Lanz was out on bail from Cobb County, Georgia.
Man who killed officer at Pentagon was out on bail, authorities say
America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
Biden administration’s mixed COVID messaging adds confusion on vaccines, masks