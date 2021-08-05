Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Getting warmer and more humid each day

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today you may have noticed a slight increase in the humidity. The dewpoints climbed into the upper 50s and that made it feel a bit more sticky. That trend continues for the next several days.

This evening will be pleasant with only a small chance for spotty rain. Low 64.

Despite the increase in the humidity, Friday will still be pleasant with temperatures right around normal for this time of year with a high of 87.

The weekend will be mainly dry with highs near 90. There is a small chance for rain Saturday afternoon.

Next week the heat and humidity are back in full force. Highs will be in the low 90s with daily chances for afternoon storms beginning Tuesday. With the high humidity (dewpoints in the 70s) it will feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s at times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillon W. Burgan
Missing Indiana man found dead, police say
An elderly woman was killed in this two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Tuesday, state...
80-year-old woman killed in SE Indiana crash
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Skip Williams poses for a portrait at Court View Apartments on West Court Streeet in Downtown,...
‘It’s sickening.’ Evicted tenants of downtown building now being sued by owner
James Hutchinson
James Hutchinson’s grandfather has doubts body was dumped in Ohio River

Latest News

logo
Warmer today, but still mainly dry
Frank Marzullo
Thursday: Mainly Dry & Tad Warmer Air
First Alert Thursday Video Forecast Update
Thursday First Alert Weather Update
Mainly dry weather Thursday but getting warmer each day