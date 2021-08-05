Contests
Green laser pointed into Wilmington homes raises big concerns

Lasers can ruin a person’s vision. They could also distract a driver... or a pilot.
Laser strike pointed at Delta Airlines flight near Charlotte airport
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Complaints are mounting in Clinton County of a fly-by-night laser pointer.

Residents say they’ve seen the light shine in their houses. Immediately afterward they see or hear someone drive away.

Random prank? Perhaps. But there’s added concern with Amazon Air at the Wilmington Air Park.

“That could be a major safety problem,” said Justin Evert.

Evert was working on his computer late Sunday night when he noticed the light.

“A green laser hits the window, diffuses a little bit,” he explained. “[I] didn’t want it to hit my eyes, so I got out of the way.”

Evert called the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, whose incident report on the matter shows dispatchers received two other calls about the laser as well.

Man arrested after pointing laser at plane, OSHP says (video)

Many others posted on social media that they saw someone point a green laser at their homes.

Evert says he doesn’t know what strength the laser was but worries about the harm it could do.

“Would I want my kids looking out my window? They were down for bed at that time. Would I want them looking out the window and getting lasered? No,” he said.

He adds it’s a “short step” to someone pointing the laser at the driver of a car, or worse, a plane.

“I don’t want my sight ruined,” he said. “I don’t want someone else’s sight ruined.”

If you have any information into who’s been doing this, you’re asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office or the Wilmington Police Department.

