Gunman held 6 hostage in East Price Hill, police say

A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.
A Cincinnati Police SWAT team is on scene in East Price Hill.(FOX19 NOW)
By Lauren Artino and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A gunman is in custody after holding six people hostage inside an East Price Hill apartment early Thursday, prompting a SWAT team to respond, Cincinnati police say.

Two of the hostages were stabbed and taken to the hospital, according to Assistant Police Chief Mike John.

Police first responded to the apartment building in the 3000 block of West 8th Street about 2 a.m.

The hostages were being released when the SWAT team arrived before 3 a.m.

Two of them were taken to the hospital, including one who was stabbed in the back of the neck, according to John.

The suspect, 36, set a fire during negotiations with SWAT officers before coming out.

His name and charges have not been announced.

Fire crews responded to the blaze, in the kitchen on the second floor, shortly after 5 a.m. and reported it out within minutes.

All of this may have to do with a possible sexual assault, according to John.

West 8th Street remains blocked in the area.

FOX19 NOW Morning News is at the scene and will continue to update this story.

