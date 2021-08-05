Gunman held 6 hostage in East Price Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A gunman is in custody after holding six people hostage inside an East Price Hill apartment early Thursday, prompting a SWAT team to respond, Cincinnati police say.

Two of the hostages were stabbed and taken to the hospital, according to Assistant Police Chief Mike John.

Hostage situation is clear in East Price Hill.

CPD: 36 year old man in custody. He held 6 people in his apartment, stabbed 2. Set a fire before surrendering. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/4c5dpkNwfr — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) August 5, 2021

Police first responded to the apartment building in the 3000 block of West 8th Street about 2 a.m.

The hostages were being released when the SWAT team arrived before 3 a.m.

Two of them were taken to the hospital, including one who was stabbed in the back of the neck, according to John.

The suspect, 36, set a fire during negotiations with SWAT officers before coming out.

His name and charges have not been announced.

Fire crews responded to the blaze, in the kitchen on the second floor, shortly after 5 a.m. and reported it out within minutes.

All of this may have to do with a possible sexual assault, according to John.

West 8th Street remains blocked in the area.

FOX19 NOW Morning News is at the scene and will continue to update this story.

Still an an active scene here in East Price Hill. We’ve seen possible victims transported.

Still waiting on more info from police. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/5FRClZwXWB — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) August 5, 2021

🚨BREAKING NOW: @CincyPD SWAT on scene of hostage situation in East Price Hill: Man reportedly armed with “large gun” At least 1 person hurt. The latest update LIVE at 4:30 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/S9dF1yDL9K — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) August 5, 2021

