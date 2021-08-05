Contests
Leaders of Cincinnati-area hospitals to hold news conference

The first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cincinnati was Katie Walz, a registered...
The first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Cincinnati was Katie Walz, a registered nurse who works in the cardiovascular ICU at UC Medical Center. The Ohio Hospital Association Board of Trustees is recommending all hospitals in the state independently adopt policies requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees and staff.(UCMC)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - With COVID-19 case counts rising as the Delta variant surges, leaders of Greater Cincinnati’s hospitals are holding a news conference Thursday.

The 9 a.m. update will be held at Christ Hospital, according to The Health Collaborative.

“The Greater Cincinnati region is currently facing an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the wake of the delta variant strain,” the collaborative said in a statement Thursday morning.

“Join Greater Cincinnati’s Healthcare Leaders and Clinicians as they discuss hospital preparedness, safety, and tools available to help our region move past this pandemic. Our strength is in our shared mission to protect lives, care for our community, and work toward the defeat of COVID-19.”

Parts of Ohio including Hamilton County are now being asked by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Cases statewide nearly doubled last week from just under 550 to over 1,000 for the first time since mid-May.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 2,167 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,134,965.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day in nearly four months; the daily case count was 2,390 on April 12, 2021, state officials say.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said 99% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in 2021 since January were not vaccinated.

More than 5.3 million Ohioans (about half) and 161 million people nationally are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Earlier this week, the Ohio Hospital Association Board recommended all hospitals in the state independently require COVID-19 vaccination for employees and staff due to the Delta variant.

Some health systems in the state are mandating it, like Mount Carmel Systems in Columbus and hospitals run by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Cincinnati-area hospitals are considering mandatory vaccines for staff, a spokeswoman for The Health Collaborative told FOX19 NOW Monday

So far, none have announced they will require the shots.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

