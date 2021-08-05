Contests
Mainly dry weather Thursday but getting warmer each day

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a very pleasant day with below normal temperatures and mainly dry weather, the quiet pattern continues. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Low 61.

Thursday will be similar to the weather we’ve had much of this week so far. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s again with partly cloudy skies. Friday the heat will begin to slowly return to the Tri-State as a gradual warming trend begins.

Highs will be near 90 Saturday and Sunday with a small chance for a stray shower Saturday.

Early next week the heat and humidity will be noticeable. The temperatures will be consistently in the low 90s and the dewpoint will be in the 70s. That will make it feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

