Mainly dry weather Thursday but getting warmer each day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a very pleasant day with below normal temperatures and mainly dry weather, the quiet pattern continues. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Low 61.

Thursday will be similar to the weather we’ve had much of this week so far. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s again with partly cloudy skies. Friday the heat will begin to slowly return to the Tri-State as a gradual warming trend begins.

Highs will be near 90 Saturday and Sunday with a small chance for a stray shower Saturday.

Early next week the heat and humidity will be noticeable. The temperatures will be consistently in the low 90s and the dewpoint will be in the 70s. That will make it feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s.

