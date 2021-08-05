Man accused of shooting ODNR officer accepts plea agreement in separate case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man awaiting trial for charges in connection with an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer being shot in 2020 has reached a plea agreement in another case.

On Wednesday, Brian Liming, 44, of Jamestown, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession by a prohibited person, court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio show.

Liming was previously convicted of domestic violence, according to records.

Because of the prior conviction, he was not legally allowed to possess the loaded 20-gauge shotgun he had on Dec. 20 when ODNR officer Kevin Behr was shot.

Liming forfeited the shotgun and ammunition as part of the plea agreement.

Liming faces up to 10 years in prison or three years supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine, court documents explain.

The 44-year-old goes to trial on Nov. 8 in Clinton County for charges that include the alleged assault of officer Behr.

The ODNR officer was investigating a report of illegal deer hunting in the area of Macedonia Road in Martinsville last December when he was shot.

Officer Behr was airlifted from the scene to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He spent several months recovering in the hospital.

Behr was released in March and received a police escort back to his home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.