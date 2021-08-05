Man fatally shot during police standoff in Richland County

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A police standoff on Wednesday afternoon in Richland County ended with a man dead.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said two police officers shot the man after he threatened authorities while armed.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified, according to a press release from RCSO.

The standoff began around 1:30 p.m. Authorities went to a home located in the 3300 block of Peterson Road in Mifflin Township to serve a felony arrest warrant and search warrant, according to the release.

Law enforcement on scene included the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Allied Special Operations Response Team and Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force as well as Ontario and Mansfield police departments.

The man barricaded his property and wouldn’t allow authorities inside, according to the release. Authorities attempted telephone negotiations and launched OC pepper gas rounds, but RSCO said their efforts weren’t successful.

Authorities got inside the man’s house when he went on the front deck, according to the release, but he went back inside after hearing them.

RCSO said the man was armed and threatened authorities inside. He was shot by Mansfield police officer Paul Webb, Jr. and Ontario police officer Rod Roose after several attempts to subdue him with non-lethal force, according to the release.

The man was immediately treated by emergency crews on scene; He died after being taken to Ohio Health-Mansfield.

Police sought the warrants following an incident with the man on July 4, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said authorities and non-law enforcement agencies made several attempts over the last month to have the man turn himself in.

However, according to RSCO, alleged threatening behavior by the man, several weapons violations and additional complaints led to the warrant service on Tuesday.

The officers involved are on administrative leave per department policy.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate.

