‘Man up:’ Family of murdered man issues challenge to killer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The sister of Jerome Williams has a challenge for whoever killed her brother last week: Take responsibility.

“Man up. Step up,” said Shira Morris. “You pulled the trigger. Step up and own it. You was big enough to pull the trigger and open fire. Handle the consequences.”

Shooting investigation underway in Lower Price Hill

Williams, 39, died last Friday in Lower Price Hill.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Storrs Street around 10:14 p.m., where they found his body as well as another shooting victim.

Days later, there remains no official word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

Kevin Smith, Williams’ uncle, says he saw the 39-year-old as a son. Smith says he still has images of the day Williams died running through his mind.

“Normal day,” Smith said. “Him and his son came in. They got haircuts. They left out the barbershop happy, smilin’. Ended up being a sad day.”

Morris says whoever killed Williams took an amazing person from the earth.

“Always funny, silly,” she said. “If anybody knows, he’d make you laugh regardless of what’s going on.”

Morris adds he was the sort of person who commanded every room he walked into.

“It’s just senseless, man,” Smith said. “Out here doing things that’s uncalled for. Over nothing.”

Williams’ family says they don’t want people to remember Smith for how he died.

“I want the community to remember to laugh, for one, because whatever he went through, he laughed,” Morris said.

Their focus now is to ensure Williams’ legacy lives on.

“We’re going to celebrate and we’re going to take care of his kids,” Morris said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

