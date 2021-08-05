Contests
Miami U will require masks indoors

Miami University (FOX19 NOW/file)
Miami University (FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami University President Gregory Crawford announced that facial coverings will be required indoors for everyone on its campuses regardless of vaccination status.

Crawford cited concern about the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • Miami will require face coverings indoors at all times beginning Monday, Aug. 9, regardless of vaccination status.
  • Face coverings must be worn indoors except as exempted under the university’s COVID-19 policy
  • Students are not required to wear their masks when in their residence hall rooms.

“Our top priority is ensuring the health and safety of our campus community,” Crawford said in a news release.  “Public health officials have advised us that the safest course of action for the successful completion of a robust, in-person semester is to take preventative actions now.”

Miami is providing clinics for faculty, staff, and students to get the free vaccine.

“Vaccines remain our best protective measure against the virus,” Crawford said.

The first day of classes is Aug. 23.

Earlier this week, Northern Kentucky University announced that masks will be required indoors on campus for all persons, vaccinated and unvaccinated, starting Wednesday, Aug. 4.

At UC, masks are also being required indoors for everyone regardless of vaccination status. While outside, unvaccinated people will have to wear a mask if proper social distancing cannot be maintained.

